A nurse draws the vaccine into a syringe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

B.C. records 44 more COVID-19 deaths over Family Day weekend

Hospitalizations continue to decline

COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. have continued to decline over the Family Day long weekend with 688 people in hospital, 108 of whom are in intensive care.

In the past four days, 44 more British Columbians died from complications with the virus, bringing the total to 2,830. There were 17 new deaths in Vancouver Coastal Health, 11 in Fraser Health, seven in Interior Health, five in Island Health and four in Northern Health.

Over that same period, 2,103 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded. However, testing capacity in B.C. remains limited and case counts are likely lower than the actual amount of infections.

There have been four new health-care facility outbreaks at Hillside Village, Polson Long Term Care, Mission Creek Landing and Williams Lake Seniors Village.

The province said the past week (Feb. 11-17) saw 4,945 cases — 78.6 per cent of which were in fully vaccinated people with unvaccinated people accounting for only 18 per cent of cases and partially vaccinated people accounting for 3.4 per cent.

From Feb. 4-17 fully vaccinated people made up 68 per cent of hospitalizations with people who are not fully vaccinated making up 32 per cent.

In B.C., 90.5 per cent of eligible people aged five and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Ninety-one per cent of eligible adults have received their second dose and 57 per cent have received their booster.

READ MORE: Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

READ MORE: B.C. employers no longer need to allow workers to work from home

