Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, watches Dr. Vitaly Bard administer the coronavirus vaccine to nurse Mary Glenen-Calder as he tours a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, watches Dr. Vitaly Bard administer the coronavirus vaccine to nurse Mary Glenen-Calder as he tours a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. records 1st COVID-related death in a week; 54 new cases

The person who died lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health area

B.C. officials have announced the province’s first COVID-19 death in one weeks time as 54 more people test positive for the respiratory illness.

The person who died lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health area.

Twenty new cases were recorded in Interior Health, followed by 19 in Fraser Health, nine in Vancouver Coastal, five in Island Health and one in Northern Health.

There are currently 650 active cases of COVID-19, of which 63 people are in hospital and 12 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 79.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose, with 51.9 per cent of people receiving their second jab.

Currently, there is one active outbreak in acute care at Laurel Place in Surrey Memorial Hospital.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Federal government announces return of Canadian cruise ship industry
Next story
B.C. becomes 1st in Canada to launch province-wide prescribed safe drug supply access

Just Posted

The Salvus to Galloway gas line maintenance project by Pacific Northern Gas has gained British Columbia Utilities Commission approval, PNG announced on July 14. (Image supplied)
250 jobs to be created with PNG maintenance project

Colleen McLaren sings from her heart on July 9 as one of the Prince Rupert artists chosen to be featured in a video series spotlighting arts in the city, for BC Culture days as part of a nationwide appreciation of art and culture. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert is chosen for BC Culture Days showcase with 18 local artists spotlighted

There’s a reason why electric clocks are running faster these days. (Black Press file)
Power switch causing northwest B.C. clocks to run faster

Prince Rupert’s homegrown talent, Alycia Butterworth is seen with Olympic Team Canada Running mate Regan Yee from Hazleton. The pair are running for gold in the 2020 Olympics in Japan starting July 19, 2021. (Photo: supplied A. Butterworth)
Prince Rupert runner jumps hurdles to make the 2020 Olympics