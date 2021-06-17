Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stayed low and steady Thursday as health officials work to keep up with demand for second doses with shifts in expected vaccine supplies.

Clinics around the province are booking “tens of thousands” of vaccine appointments each day, and while Pfizer vaccine shipments are expected to be reduced during the first two weeks of July, B.C. expects to keep up with those appointments, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said June 17.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said while deliveries of Pfizer from the federal government will be lower as of July 5, but “significant new supplies of Moderna vaccine” have already begun arriving in B.C. each week and that is expected to continue in July. As of June 17, 74.8 per cent of all eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and up have received a first dose of vaccine, and 76.5 per cent of adults.

Public health authorities reported 120 new cases for the 24 hours up to June 17, up slightly from 113 on Wednesday and consistent with results since last week.

There has been one additional coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours, an 80-year-old patient at Richmond Hospital who contracted the virus during an outbreak that temporarily suspended elective surgeries in recent weeks. That outbreak and one at Kelowna General Hospital have been declared over.

