B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Kelowna RCMP arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

The Kelowna RCMP seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of illegal drugs along with a stolen handgun and large sum of cash after executing three residential search warrants last week.

Police also arrested two alleged drug dealers and said more arrests will be made.

According to police, on Sept. 19 the Kelowna special enforcement team, with the assistance of the Kelowna target team and drug unit, executed a search warrant at two rental units on Academy Way and a third search warrant in the 1400-block of Glenmore Road North.

Two men in their 20s were arrested at the scene and now face several drug trafficking charges.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP net traffickers in undercover op

READ MORE: Highway 97 reopened after multi-vehicle collision in West Kelowna

During the search, police found fentanyl, heroine, oxycodone and methamphetamine and also searched and seized a 2012 Acura TL as proceeds of crime.

“This significant seizure of illicit drugs and the arrests made are the result of the continuing effort made by the Kelowna RCMP to identify drug dealers and dismantle organized crime in our community, specifically dial-a-dopers and other drug trafficking group,” said RCMP Sgt. Alex Lynch of the Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP urged Kelowna residents to report suspicious activity to the local RCMP detachment at 250 762-3300.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Just Posted

Weekend-long tent city protest comes to an end, here’s what happened

Homeless people and supporters camped at Prince Rupert’s city hall protesting Extreme Weather Shelter

WEB POLL: Do you support students in their school walkouts to demand action on climate change?

Students are walking out of class around the world to push for change

Prince Rupert Harley riders revving up for charity

Annual Toy Run set to boost Salvation Army for the Christmas season

Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents rally for record breaking Thanksgiving food drive

Even with a heavy downpour volunteers came out in numbers

Tents pitched outside City Hall to protest treatment of Prince Rupert’s homeless

Former Extreme Weather Shelter worker and the homeless say employees treat them with no respect

VIDEO AND STORY: Rampage v. Steelheads

Weir scores natural hat trick to take Rampage to first victory of CIHL season

WEB POLL: Do you support students in their school walkouts to demand action on climate change?

Students are walking out of class around the world to push for change

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest reallocation of diversification fund

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Kelowna RCMP arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

Most Read