B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Ridge Meadows and Coquitlam RCMP are assisting Toronto police after a former Olympic taekwondo coach was charged with sexual assault against a child.

On May 2, the Toronto Police Service announced the arrest of Shin Wook Lim, 44, of Woodbridge, Ont.

Lim has been charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child, for whom he was a taekwondo coach, and which are alleged to have taken place in the Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West area between 2015 and 2017.

Lim is charged with: six counts of sexual assault; five counts of sexual exploitation; invitation to sexual touching; and sexual interference.

Lim is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on June 13.

Prior to moving to Ontario in 2013, police said Lim lived in B.C. and operated taekwondo training schools.

Lim is listed as a taekwondo coach on the Canadian Olympic team website.

RCMP are helping Toronto police to identify any potential victims who may be residing in British Columbia.

“At this point, we have no indication there are victims here,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, with RCMP Lower Mainland Division.

She said any victims should contact the RCMP or police in their jurisdiction.

A sexual assault is any form of unwanted sexual contact. Police said it includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration.

• Ridge Meadows RCMP, 604-463-6251; Coquitlam RCMP, 604-945-1550.