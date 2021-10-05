B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, province says

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

All public service staff must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22

The province is mandating that all of its public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

In a Tuesday (Oct. 5) news release, the province said that the vaccination mandate applies to 30,000 employees.

“As more employees return to their regular workplaces later in the fall, this provides an additional and reassuring layer of protection for workers who are continuing the vital work of serving British Columbians,” the province stated.

“Public service employees working in core government or ministries will be required to provide proof of full vaccination using the BC Vaccine Card.”

Details about accommodations will be released in early November.

This is not the first vaccine mandate issued by the provincial government; all long-term care and assisted living staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 12 and all other health care workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 26.

