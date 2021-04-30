B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)

VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated

Pop-up vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver COVID-19 hot zones are an experiment that didn’t work, British Columbia health officials said Thursday.

Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which was meant to reach as many residents as quickly as possible but resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated.

“Yes, there were some operational things that were done or not done that caused a lot of frustration and I can see that, and I absolutely apologize to people for the miscommunications and for the confusion,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told a news conference.

She said attempts to reach people in areas of high COVID-19 counts using drop-in-type clinics in Surrey and Coquitlam faced challenges as people lined up for hours waiting for vaccines.

“It got a life of its own that was not anticipated, in social media in particular,” said Henry. “That was certainly not the intent.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, the president of Fraser Health, said no more pop-up clinics are planned as the health authority learned from the experience where people who were eligible and ineligible for immunization waited in long lineups for limited amounts of vaccine.

Health Minister Adrian Dix faced pointed questions in the legislature about the massive confusion over the pop-up clinics.

“The premier’s pop-up clinics are somewhat out of ‘Hunger Games,’” said Liberal health critic Renee Merrifield. “The confusion, anger and the lineups continue today in Surrey.”

Dix said the rollout of the clinics did not work.

“I think it’s fair to say they were not a success, certainly from communications or a confidence perspective,” he said. “Fraser Health is taking lessons from that.”

Despite the problems at the pop-up clinics, thousands of people still got first doses of a vaccine, said Henry, adding officials must now regroup and find other ways to distribute vaccines to those living in high-case areas.

“Hopefully we’ve made the point today that the best way to guarantee your spot and your vaccine is to register and it will be there for you, so you don’t have to worry whether there’s a pop-up clinic in your community or not,” she said.

B.C. is expecting to receive more than one million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the next month and the first shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected next week, said Henry.

It’s expected that every adult in B.C. will have received their first vaccine dose by mid-June, she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 road checks won’t require travel documents

Just Posted

Families are on a waiting list to be able to inter the ashes of their loved ones as the columbariums in Prince Rupert Fairview Cemetery are full or reserved. A new one is expected to be installed in July. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Waiting list to inter ashes at Prince Rupert Fairview Cemetery

Prince Rupert resident said there has been a two-year wait for a niche in the columbarium

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

The gates and roadway to Kloiya Bay, which is private property but a popular family outing destination, may soon be locked to deter unauthorized campers, garbage dumping and to lessen legal liability for the owners. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kloiya Bay garbage dumping and unauthorized campers lead to possible gate lockage

Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents may soon be left without popular beach spot

Active new COVID-19 cases numbers have dropped to two for the week ending April 24 in the city. Northern Health medical staff work to register recipients of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Prince Rupert community-wide clinic in March. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Outbreak declared over PRRH Patient Care Unit

Cases numbers down in the city, 2nd outbreak at Acropolis still being monitored, one death

Pastor Diana Edis of St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Prince Rupert gets honks of celebration on her five year anniversary of ordination. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Roadside honks for local pastors anniversary

Prince Rupert pastor Diana Edis was ordained five years ago

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 road checks won’t require travel documents

Regional travel ban working voluntarily, minister says

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)
VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

Chronicle Editor, Cole Schisler taking part in the ageing senses challenge. (Kara Olson photo)
Schisler: Try actually walking a mile in an elder’s shoes

Workday spent with artificially aged senses a real eye-opener

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Most Read