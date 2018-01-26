Surrey RCMP on scene after an officer was reportedly bear maced on Jan. 25. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

B.C. police officer bear-maced during traffic stop

Mountie was temporarily blinded and suspect has not been found

A police officer was bear-maced during a traffic stop in Surrey Thursday evening.

It happened in the 8400-block of 132nd Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said the officer was not injured other than the “transient effects of pepper spray.”

Schumann said the suspect escaped while the officer was “temporarily blinded” and has not yet been found.

A witness at the scene said a suspect fled on foot into a nearby greenbelt which “triggered a huge response” from Surrey RCMP, including traffic closures in the area.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp
Next story
Couple in immigration limbo, waiting for permanent resident card

Just Posted

IIO recommends charges for RCMP officer who struck pedestrian

Independent Investigations Office of BC concludes its report of March 26, 2017 collision

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

In Our Opinion: Crashes not accidents

There is more responsibility behind the word collision when describing a vehicle crash

Prince Rupert introduces RCMP-led LGBTQ Safe Place program

A couple dozen businesses in Prince Rupert have signed up for the program that protects LGBTQ people

Cowpuccino’s broken into overnight

Police are investigating the scene at the coffeehouse in Cow Bay

This Week Podcast — Episode 69

Prince Rupert’s podcast digs into the tsunami warning on the coast and how to run

Shop Prince Rupert winners

In the past years, more than $250,000 has been spent at Shop Prince Rupert merchants

Behind the news releases: Police media officer reflects on 8-year stint

MacDonald was the face of the department during times of both trauma and cheer

The count down is on to the BC Winter Games

In less than one month athletes from around the province will head to Kamloops for the BC Winter Games

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

VIDEO: Archeological remains discovered at B.C. park

Archeologists, White Rock, Semiahmoo First Nation studying extent of uncovered shell midden

B.C. society hopes ride program for assault victims will increase reporting

Service offered to Hope, Boston Bar, Agassiz, Harrison to combat intimidating lines and travel

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

B.C. police officer bear-maced during traffic stop

Mountie was temporarily blinded and suspect has not been found

Most Read