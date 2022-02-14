A 2019 accident in Langley, knocking out power to the area. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A 2019 accident in Langley, knocking out power to the area. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

B.C. police moving to licence plate readers to check insurance

ICBC offering online insurance renewals starting May 1

The B.C. government is phasing out vehicle validation stickers on licence plates, as the Insurance Corp. of B.C. funds the use of automated plate scanners for police to use on the roads.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced Monday that as B.C. opens up online insurance renewals for ICBC insurance policies expiring May 1 or later, the licence stickers are being phased out. People can do their renewals online starting March 17, as well as update addresses, insured drivers and other information using computers or mobile devices.

ICBC is funding the police equipment for verifying licence plates with a $1 million one-time grant for police forces who are not yet using it. The ministry says this cost will be offset by the elimination of manufacturing and distributing the decals.

Farnworth said the elimination of decals will also cut down on theft of licence plates. The move has already been made in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and the Northwest Territories.

ICBC was forced to move to phone and email renewals during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and since 2019 the corporation has been busy revamping its accident and injury procedures, moving most disputes to an administrative tribunal to cut down on rapidly increasing court costs.

Farnworth said those changes have reduced the average vehicle insurance bill by $490, while increasing payouts to people injured in accidents.

RELATED: Online ICBC renewals ‘not a priority’ in 2019

RELATED: B.C. NDP removes lawyers from most ICBC cases

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsICBC

Previous story
Prince Rupert region to experience temporary power cuts today and Feb. 18
Next story
Pacific Highway border crossing opens, Surrey RCMP diverting traffic

Just Posted

Prince Rupert, Port Edward, Kitkatla and Oona River will experience temporary power cuts on Feb. 14 and 18. (File photo/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert region to experience temporary power cuts today and Feb. 18

The census information showing a more level population growth is good news, Meet Rob Buchan, Prince Rupert city manager, said. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Census information shows stability in Prince Rupert population growth

Brian Wick has never let being in a wheelchair limit him from doing anything he sets his mind to. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Brian Wick

Master Paul Bozman celebrated 40 years of practicing taekwondo with his students at his dojo, on Feb. 8. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert taekwondo master celebrates 40 years of practice