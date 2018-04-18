Vernon business owner, Nicolas Kynigos is at his “wit’s end” after the window of his pizza restaurant, Nicolas & Marie’s Pizza, Pasta and Donair. Kynigos’s 27th Street shop has been vandalized and broken into five times since November — the most recent break-in was early Wednesday morning. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

  • Apr. 18, 2018 3:59 p.m.
  • News

No good deed goes unpunished.

For Vernon resident Nicolas Kynigos, owner of Nicolas & Marie’s Pizza, Pasta and Donair, no words better describe the way he felt after learning early Wednesday morning that his 27th Street shop had been broken into, again, shortly after midnight.

RELATED: Vernon restaurant owner says offering jobs could mitigate theft

For the fifth time since November — and the fourth time in the last ten days, his shop was vandalized and robbed. This time, a double-paned window was smashed and a donation box containing cash allocated for Andew Warden, a children’s book author paralyzed in accident, and the tip jar were taken.

Kynigos declined to comment on the exact amount stolen until he has formally filed a report with the RCMP, but said he was extremely disturbed by the theft.

“I’m upset,” Kynigos said.

“This can’t keep happening.”

Short of putting bars on the restaurant’s windows, which he feels are uninviting and would deter guests from wanting to dine in his establishment, Kynigos says security precautions have been taken — however, there were more setbacks.

“My landlord generously donated video cameras for the restaurant, unfortunately, the person scheduled to come and install them hasn’t yet come by,” he said.

The good news, he added, is at least this time there was a witness.

“The person who lives across the street called me and said they were woken up by the sound of the glass smashing, and looked out their window and saw a single person running away with the donation box. So I guess that’s something.”

Kynigos garnered a significant amount of support and attention last week after he publicly offered the person or people who caused damage during the previous break-in an opportunity to work it off the $5,000 bill at his restaurant. No one has come forward to take him up on his offer.

In light of recent events, the long-time Vernon resident said he’s feeling less hopeful.

“I guess whoever did this isn’t going to come forward. “Obviously, I’m going to have to get those steel shutters now. They’re expensive. But it looks like I don’t have a choice.”

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon business owner, Nicolas Kynigos is at his “wit’s end” after the window of his pizza restaurant, Nicolas & Marie’s Pizza, Pasta and Donair. Kynigos’s 27th Street shop has been vandalized and broken into five times since November — the most recent break-in was early Wednesday morning. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Previous story
B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Just Posted

Winter road maintenance standards boosted

Quicker response times to be implemented

Web Poll: Should B.C. have the same Family Day as the rest of Canada?

B.C. government to move the February holiday from the second week to the third week

Indigenous language app launched in Northern B.C.

Learning Sm’algyax with the help of a new website in Prince Rupert

RCMP briefs: Break-in at Port Edward store, multiple assaults in Rupert

Several people were arrested between April 9-15

Police say no foul play in house fire that claimed the life of a 77-year-old woman

A tragic death such as this affects the entire community, said Prince Rupert RCMP

Charles Hays student wins Pacific Northwest Regional Science Fair

Grade 12 student Maria Levkovytska will make the trip to Ottawa to showcase her project

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Adult raccoon was rescued by Critter Care Wildlife Society after being found with trap stuck on paw

Fund to be set up for ‘orphaned’ B.C. oil and gas wells

Levy to cover costs of decommissioning, capping wells

Wenatchee could be first U.S. team to win BCHL playoffs in nearly 40 years

The Wild are one win away from winning the final round against the Prince George Spruce Kings

Naloxone prevented 26% of possible overdose deaths in B.C.: study

Researchers say had naloxone kits been distributed faster, more people’s lives could have been saved

Most Read