B.C. pilot involved in Ontario plane crash reported for improper registration: instructor

Small aircraft crashed near Sioux Lookout, Ont. last month, killing 2 wanted men, 2 others

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. A British Columbia flight instructor alleges the pilot of a plane that crashed in northern Ontario with two wanted men on board had been advertising flight tours on a plane that wasn’t registered for commercial use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. A British Columbia flight instructor alleges the pilot of a plane that crashed in northern Ontario with two wanted men on board had been advertising flight tours on a plane that wasn’t registered for commercial use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A British Columbia flight instructor alleges the pilot of a plane that crashed in northern Ontario with two wanted men on board had been advertising flight tours on a plane that wasn’t registered for commercial use.

Azam Azami, a flight instructor based in Chilliwack, B.C., says he flagged an online ad posted by Abhi Handa in a report to Transport Canada in December, more than four months before the same plane in the ad went down.

Azami says he noticed the image of a plane posted on Facebook Marketplace was not typically used for commercial purposes and when he searched it in a public database, he found it was only privately licensed.

Handa has been identified by Ontario Provincial Police as the man flying a small aircraft that crashed near Sioux Lookout, Ont. last month, killing all four aboard.

Police have identified the other passengers as Gene Lahrkamp, who was wanted in Thailand for murder, Duncan Bailey and Hankun Hong.

Bailey has the same full name and age as a man who breached his bail conditions in B.C., where he had been charged in a separate murder plot.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Suspects in separate murder, attempted murder cases died in same plane crash

Plane crash

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Downtown fire puts public knowledge of cannabis facilities into question in Prince Rupert
Next story
Missing person — Cheryl Cora Reece

Just Posted

Cheryl Cora Reece is considered missing and at high risk. Prince Rupert RMCP is requesting public assistance, on May, in locating her. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Missing person — Cheryl Cora Reece

Coastal GasLink has received a second fine for erosion and sediment control violations. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Coastal GasLink receives second fine for erosion control violations

Photo 1 of debris of a bulldozed building where a fire started on May 1, spreading to the Belmont Hotel on Third Ave. Terry Sawka, hotel owner said he alleges the green plants seen in the rubble are from a licenced cannabis grow facility which has been operating next door to the hotel. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Downtown fire puts public knowledge of cannabis facilities into question in Prince Rupert

Taylor Bachrach stands up to speak in the Chamber during Question Period on 11 February, 2022. (Photo: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP introduces bill to give 16-year-olds right to vote