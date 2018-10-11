Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin has been charged additional counts of sexual assault and interference. (RCMP)

B.C. piano teacher facing 5 more sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

A longtime Coquitlam piano teacher is facing additional charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing five new charges relating to two new alleged victims, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Coquitlam RCMP confirmed that Kubyshkin is facing two new charges of sexual assault, two new charges of sexual interference and one new charges of invitation to sexual touching.

The 67-year-old, who taught piano in the Lower Mainland for more than 20 years, was first charged in February in relation to incidents involving three former students.

In total, he faces 15 sex-related charges.

READ MORE: B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

All charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching relate to youth under the age of 16.

Police have said the allegations stretch as far back as 1998.

Kubyshkin is scheduled to appear at provincial court in Port Coquitlam on Friday.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

Just Posted

School trustee candidates on why you should choose them

Prince Rupert School District 52 candidates meet at Javadotcup at 7 p.m. for a public forum Oct. 11

Choosing what’s best for baby

Midwifery care should be a mother’s choice - so what’s taking so long?

Part 1: Death of Retail in Prince Rupert

A three-part series that investigates the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.

Council tends to weed business growth in Prince Rupert

Cannabis businesses to be allowed in the downtown area and along Cow Bay

Heiltsuk Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

This Week Podcast — Episode 106

StefNorthern Savings Credit Union

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

B.C. piano teacher facing 5 more sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

How undocumented construction workers in B.C. put their health at risk

Some workers have to turn to physiotherapists, dentists and even veterinarians

Most Read