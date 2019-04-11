B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

A B.C. pharmacist has been sanctioned by the industry for taking thousands of tablets of narcotics and controlled medications from a drugstore for his personal use.

Kale Henry Christensen, the manager of a pharmacy in Dawson Creek, was handed down the ruling by the College of Pharmacists of B.C. in February.

Between September 2014 and June 2018, Christensen took 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance and 10,000 tablets of another controlled drug substance without a prescription and without paying for them, according to the agreed statement of facts, which were made public only recently. The specific kinds of narcotics are unknown.

The college determined that in order to hide that the medicine was taken, Christensen altered and adjusted the pharmacy’s inventory records.

READ MORE: Pharmacies ordered to use drug safes after surge in robberies

Christensen “placed himself and his patients at significant risk of harm when he took unauthorized medications for personal use and continued to practice in the capacity of a pharmacist,” the college said.

Christensen’s license as a registered pharmacist was suspended for 90 days and he has been banned from being a pharmacy manager or teacher for three years.

He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and undergo an ethics course for health care professionals.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery
Next story
Stormy Daniels’ ex-lawyer Avenatti could go to prison for 335 years

Just Posted

Plans to bring A&W to Prince Rupert go cold

The city has closed the permit application due to traffic, parking and view cone concerns

As bears emerge from hibernation, conservation officer reminds public to be aware

Hiding garbage, cleaning BBQs and removing bird feeders are advised

OP-ED: A sustainable vision for the North Coast

President of Coastal First Nations urges politicians to pass Bill C-48 to ensure a permanent ban

Early snowmelt showing negligible effect on Skeena levels

Unseasonably warm weather has brought an early onset to snowmelt in the… Continue reading

Dance Academy’s Taylor Jackson to compete for Rio Tinto Alcan Scholarship

Prince Rupert dancer took honours for most outstanding intermediate performer in Terrace

Unusual harbour porpoise activity off Prince Rupert coast

VIDEO: North Coast Cetacean Research Initiative say the porpoises’ activity is unique

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

WEB POLL: Do you think the upper lot in the mall is the right location for an A&W drive-thru in Prince Rupert?

The City of Prince Rupert wants A&W to find another location in the city

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

Most Read