The Fraser Valley Express will begin running on Sundays and holidays this fall. Submitted

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

B.C. and Ottawa have signed a long-awaited funding agreement that will bring $4.1 billion in transportation and infrastructure money to B.C.

Federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi and B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena made the announcement Monday in Vancouver.

The money includes $2.2 billion for TransLink, $464 million for BC Transit, $1.1 billion for greenhouse gas emission-reducing infrastructure, $166 million to improve the quality of life in northern communities and $157 million for culture and recreation projects.

Trevena said Ottawa’s $4.1 billion investment will leverage $10 billion through cost-sharing agreements with the province and municipalities.

It comes from a pool of $33 billion already set aside by Ottawa for provincial funding agreements.

The federal government will pay for up to 40 per cent of new builds and 50 per cent of repair and rehabilitation projects.

Rural and northern communities will get 50 per cent of all costs covered, while communities under 5,000 people will get 60 per cent.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gas prices on the rise in Prince Rupert
Next story
Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Just Posted

More than 45 elementary students experience skiing at Shames

Lax Kxeen and Port Edward elementary students hit the slopes on March 26

Heart of Our City: Derry Bott’s journey from pew to pulpit

The minister serves Prince Rupert in more ways than one

New halibut restrictions will start April 1

Fisheries and Oceans Canada released the restrictions on the recreational fishery for 2018

First game of Major Midget playoffs ends in a loss for Cariboo Cougars

Rupertite Brett Fudger should be proud of his game, coach Tyler Brough said

Vopak investigates terminal development on Ridley Island

Port of Prince Rupert says the project for liquid bulk cargoes is in the concept development stage

Easter Bunny leaves hundreds of eggs for the kids of Prince Rupert

On March 31, the annual Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park was over in a flash

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

Most Read