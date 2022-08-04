A nurse looks out the window in the ICU at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto. A B.C. nurse was handed a two-week suspension Aug. 3 for neglecting a resident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A nurse looks out the window in the ICU at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto. A B.C. nurse was handed a two-week suspension Aug. 3 for neglecting a resident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. nurse suspended for ignoring call bell of resident who subsequently died

Fort St. John woman will also undergoing ethics training

A Fort St. John-based nurse is being disciplined after she ignored the call bell of one of her residents, who died soon after in hospital.

Danielle Macnevin was on a night shift in March 2021 when she failed to complete the safety check, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives found.

The resident called for Macnevin from their bathroom, but wasn’t found until the next day due to Macnevin’s negligence. The resident was taken to hospital where they died.

In a consent agreement published Aug. 3, Macnevin agreed to a two-week suspension and a prohibition from being the only nurse on duty during night shifts. She will also undergo remedial ethics education and a consulting program to address the foundational issues of her actions.

READ ALSO: 15-year ban for B.C. teacher who travelled overnight, shared room with recent graduates

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

northernbcnurse

Previous story
15-year ban for B.C. teacher who travelled overnight, shared room with recent graduates
Next story
Fundraiser started for father of two who drowned while tubing in Lower Mainland river

Just Posted

Cow Moose Sign Project founder Dan Simmons is thrilled the provincial government is stopping the antlerless moose hunt in Region 7. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow Moose Sign Project founder applauds B.C.’s decision to protect cow moose in Omineca region

Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses was demolished on July 29 as part of a partial land swap deal with the City of Prince Rupert to build a new RCMP station. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kingdom Hall demolished in land swap deal to build new Prince Rupert RCMP station

The Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network is a multi-faceted, province-wide approach for challenging racism. (Government of B.C./website)
B.C. anti-racism training opens 20 spots for small-town applicants

The Pride flag is now a permanent fixture at Knox United Church in Terrace. (Submitted photo)
‘Just there as them’: Knox United Church displays Pride flag in Terrace