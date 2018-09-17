B.C. not worried about only having 1 pot shop on Oct. 17: spokeswoman

Only provincially-run store will be in Kamloops

A vendor displays marijuana for sale during the 4-20 annual marijuana celebration, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday April 20, 2018. On the morning of Oct. 17, British Columbians shouldn’t expect to wake up and see marijuana stores opening their doors. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

A spokeswoman for British Columbia’s Liquor Distribution Branch says it’s not concerned that the province will have only one government-run pot shop when cannabis is legalized Oct. 17.

Viviana Zanocco says B.C. will also have an online store reaching anyone in the province and she does not anticipate any problems meeting demand.

The province had previously announced its first BC Cannabis Store will be in Kamloops and now says the location will be the only brick-and-mortar government shop ready on legalization day.

READ MORE: B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

Zanocco rejected suggestions the branch had been slow to set up stores, saying it was handed the task in February, that it takes time to find locations and some municipalities are not ready.

The site in Kamloops did not require a rezoning application and the province paid the city $5,000 for a business licence plus an application fee of $1,600.

The City of Vancouver has set its licence fee at $30,000, and Zanocco says paying the fees will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The Ministry of Public Safety says it has received more than 100 applications for private stores, including 27 in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.