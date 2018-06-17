Pittsburgh Penguins’ prospect Jordy Bellerive is expected to make a full recovery after being injured in a house fire in Calgary Saturday night. (NHL)

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

A B.C. hockey player is expected to make ‘a full recovery’ after he was injured in a reported house fire in Calgary on Saturday night.

North Vancouver’s Jordy Bellerive, who plays for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, was injured along with Ryan Vandervlis and team alumnus Matt Alfaro, the team confirmed in a statement.

Bellerive is a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect and the NHL said the young player is expected to be okay.

“Assistant general manager Bill Guerin has spoken with Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery,” the league’s statement read.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince Rupert Chevron’s tanks run dry

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Chevron’s tanks run dry

The Second Avenue West gas station began to turn away customers on Saturday morning

Robots take over Roosevelt Elementary School for programming competition

Grade 4 and 5 students used iPads and block coding to put their logic skills to the test

Nine-year-old launches recycling business in northwest B.C.

With no curb-side pick up recycling in Prince Rupert, one young boy found his niche

North coast represented on B.C.’s new Wild Salmon Advisory Council

Joy Thorkelson, James Lawson and Tasha Sutcliffe will help create strategies to protect B.C. salmon

Pacfic Coast School students learn from the land

Students were taught how to harvest cedar bark by a Metlakatla elder on June 8

This Week Podcast — Episode 89

Cruise ship season is upon us, and special guests talk about the upcoming Bushwacker dinner

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

Most Read