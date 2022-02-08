Premier John Horgan talks to media about the recent flooding in the province at the legislature during a press conference in Victoria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Politicians are back at the British Columbia legislature today where the New Democrat government will deliver a throne speech outlining its political agenda for the coming months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan talks to media about the recent flooding in the province at the legislature during a press conference in Victoria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Politicians are back at the British Columbia legislature today where the New Democrat government will deliver a throne speech outlining its political agenda for the coming months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. NDP sets out political agenda with throne speech; Opposition has new leader

Premier John Horgan will unveil the government’s long-range economic development plan next week

Politicians return to the British Columbia legislature today where the New Democrat government delivers a throne speech outlining its political agenda for the coming months.

The throne speech comes two weeks ahead of the government’s budget, which is expected to include a financial accounting of last fall’s floods and mudslides that devastated communities, farms and highways throughout southern B.C.

Legislature members are expected to take their seats in the 87-seat chamber, but COVID-19 protocols remain in place and many events will be conducted online.

Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon says Premier John Horgan will unveil the government’s long-range economic development plan next week that addresses future job opportunities and how the province plans to meet the challenges of a transitioning economy.

Horgan was diagnosed with throat cancer late last year and will be back in the legislature after undergoing successful chemotherapy treatments.

Kevin Falcon was elected leader of the B.C. Liberals last weekend, but Shirley Bond will continue to perform leadership duties in the house as he tries to win a seat in a byelection.

Falcon announced Monday that he plans to run in Vancouver-Quilchena, a seat that former leader Andrew Wilkinson has decided to resign. The NDP government has six months to call a byelection after the seat is vacated.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. Liberals saddle up for urban comeback with Kevin Falcon

RELATED: Horgan celebrates Lunar New Year at B.C. legislature after multi-week cancer treatment

BC politics

Previous story
North Coast tourism projects get $1.7 million provincial investment
Next story
$228M fund coming for B.C. farmers, ranchers impacted by November floods

Just Posted

City Councillor Blair Mirau announced he will not seek third term reelection as he has had many life-changing events like marrying his wife Chelsea, and welcoming his son Rowan, since first being elected in 2014 at the age of 24. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mirau not seeking 3rd term municipal re-election

Paul Lagace, Prince Rupert tenant advocate who faced having to move out of the city and leave his job, fought and won his own eviction on Jan. 28. to remain in his rental unit. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert tenant advocate wins against landlord evicting him

A service outage on Feb. 8 caused interruption to internet and phone access in the region. (Black Press file photo)
Telecoms outage affected Prince Rupert RCMP

Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA, said Premier John Horgan has been a leader among the premiers across Canada in taking the initiative to call on the federal government to increase investment in health care. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA voices support for more health care funding