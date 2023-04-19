B.C. NDP outhustle political opposition – combined – in donations

BC Premier David Eby’s New Democrats raised more than $4 million in 2022, some $400,000 more than BC United, BC Green and Conservative Party of BC combined. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam)

Provincial New Democrats received more donations in 2022 than their major political opponents combined.

Figures from Elections BC show the NDP raised $4.01 million from 30,321 donors. BC United, formerly BC Liberals) raised $2.53 million from 6,153 donors, the BC Greens raised $1.07 million from 4,720 donors while the Conservative Party of BC raised just under $85,000 from 1,142 donors. for a combined total of about $3.7 million.

Heather Stoutenburg, NDP provincial executive director, reads the figures as an endorsement of Premier David Eby.

“These strong results show that British Columbians continue to stand behind David Eby’s action on the issues that matter to people, like housing affordability and healthcare,” Stoutenburg said.

She also used the occasion to criticize BC United Leader Kevin Falcon. “It’s clear that average British Columbians remember Falcon’s record of looking out for the wealthiest while hiking costs and cutting healthcare for everyone else,” she said.

Lindsay Cote, BC United’s executive director, welcomed the figures.

“I am thrilled to report that we saw incredible momentum in our fundraising efforts throughout 2022, particularly in (the fourth quarter) where we nearly matched the sitting government,” Cote said. “This success is a testament to the support of our donors and their shared belief in our vision for a bright future.”

Cote predicted future success following Wednesday’s launch of the BC United brand. “Looking ahead to 2023, I am confident that our fundraising efforts will only continue to grow, as evident by the strong financial support we have already received for our party rebranding and policies we have put forward like our Better is Possible initiative.”

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau framed the fundraising figures as evidence of her party boxing above its weight.

“We are deeply grateful to the donors who have so generously supported us,” she said. “Per MLA, donors gave $538,000 to the BC Greens, $94,000 to BC United, and $72,000 to the BC NDP. These results demonstrate how important our work – the work of only two MLAs – on healthcare, housing, climate change and other issues is to British Columbia.”

Black Press Media has also reached out to Democracy Watch, an advocacy group for campaign finance reform, for comment.

