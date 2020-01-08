Nanaimo courthouse, where a B.C. Supreme Court case was held in the fall around indigenous smudging in a public school classroom. (News Bulletin file photo)

B.C. mom who claimed indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on religious freedoms loses case

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled against a Vancouver Island mother who claimed her daughter’s religious rights were violated when an indigenous smudging ceremony was performed in her elementary school classroom.

Candice Servatius, an evangelical Christian from Port Alberni, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court of B.C. against Alberni School District 70, arguing that her daughter’s rights to religious freedom were infringed on when she participated in a Nuu-chah-nulth smudging ceremony at John Howitt Elementary School in September 2015. Servatius’s petition also sought a court-ordered ban on the cultural practice in schools across B.C.

A week-long hearing took place in a Nanaimo courtroom late last year.

In his ruling released on Wednesday, Justice Douglas Thompson dismissed the case, explaining that Servatius “failed to establish” that the smudging ceremony infringed on her or her children’s “ability to act in accordance with their religious beliefs.”

RELATED: Province argues in B.C. Supreme Court for smudging in schools, says it relates to curriculum

RELATED: ‘Our culture is not a religion,’ indigenous educator tells Nanaimo court in case of smudging at school

RELATED: Student tells Nanaimo courtroom she wasn’t allowed to leave indigenous smudging ceremony

RELATED: Teacher says student was ‘happy’ to watch smudging ceremony at Vancouver Island school

More to come.

