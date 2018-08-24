New photos of Kim Rogelstad released in hopes of finding her. Last seen May 27, 2007. (RCMP handout)

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

When Ann Winston blows out her birthday candles this month, she’ll likely have one wish in mind: for her daughter to return home safe and sound.

Soon to be turning 80-years-old, the Coquitlam mother is asking the public for any information they may have on the whereabouts of her missing daughter, Kim Rogelstad.

Rogelstad, who also went by her maiden name of Winston, was 43-years-old when she went missing in May 2007. Winston reported her missing to police in June of that year.

“She was our baby,” Winston said in a news release Friday. “I had two operations and she took care of me. She fixed me up with pots of tea and milk in a mug- and she was a fabulous cook. I know it’s been a long time, but I’d love to know what happened to her.”

In hopes of striking someone’s memory, Winston has released two never-before-seen photos of her daughter.

Rogelstad was known to hang out at coffee shops and fast-food restaurants in the area of Pinetree Way and Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam. She is described as Caucasian, five feet and eight inches tall, roughly 145 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Ann Winston with photos of her daughter. (RCMP handout)

Previous story
More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

Just Posted

Rupert Redesign moves to second phase

Phase 2 involves creating strategies to implement feedback collect from community

Drinking water concerns at northern B.C hospital

Northern Health say the results of the Prince Rupert Hospital water study not due until fall

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Three fires merge with Alkali Lake blaze

Telegraph Creek wildfire now at 118,000 hectares

Service upgrade at Prince Rupert port allows for growth

Leverkusen Express, a container ship with 13,200 TEU capacity, to call on Fairview Terminal

This Week Podcast — Episode 99

Travis McNeice gives a preview of the upcoming Rupert Rampage hockey season

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

Court ruling requiring smaller classes adds to space squeeze

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Athletes, pro video game players not so different: esport insiders

Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans, professional video game players

Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children

Good Samaritan turns in wallet with $3,200 inside

A Vancouver Island man driving through the Okanagan found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

Most Read