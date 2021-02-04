A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).

B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Jenna Roman asking for help to buy up remaining stock – and a freezer for it all

A B.C. mom is on a mission to round up the remaining stock of a discontinued brand of frozen waffles, and she’s asking for your help doing it.

Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles is the only thing Jenna Roman’s 10-year-old son Jerico will eat, other than vitamin-packed smoothies. He has autism and struggles with extreme oral aversion and complex eating challenges. A child with oral aversion strongly dislikes or is afraid of anything touching their mouth, which can lead to a refusal to eat, drink, be touched or an overactive gag reflex.

“Not everyone understands the severity of Jerico’s challenge and thinks that eventually he will just accept another kind, but it doesn’t work like that,” said Roman, who lives in Surrey.

“He would go on a hunger strike if I didn’t have his waffles.”

Since the waffles have been discontinued, Roman has been trying to find all the remaining stock, even reaching out to Nature’s Path, which she says has agreed to ship her some cases of the waffles from a warehouse in the U.S.

“I am unsure at how much is coming but I am grateful for anything at this point.”

Through a GoFundMe campaign, she is also asking the community to help to find and cover the costs of the waffles plus a deep freezer to store them. Ideally, she would also like to find someone who can replicate the recipe and is even willing to buy the recipe from Nature’s Path.

“Asking for help is completely out of my comfort zone but I have no other choice,” she states on the GoFundMe page. “I am hoping we can get help to find more waffles for him but also mainly praying someone seeing this that is good with replicating recipes would reach out to help me replicate the recipe for these waffles.”

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $1,500 had been raised.

Click here to donate.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
