RCMP stand outside of a home on 18th Avenue near Argyle Street in Port Alberni where a man was shot to death Aug. 29, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

RCMP stand outside of a home on 18th Avenue near Argyle Street in Port Alberni where a man was shot to death Aug. 29, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

B.C. mom charged with second-degree murder in 2021 death of her son

Man was found dead in Port Alberni home in August 2021

A manslaughter charge against a Port Alberni mother accused of killing her son last summer has been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Samantha Dittmer was arrested in August 2021 after her son, Jesse McPhee, was found dead in their home on 18th Avenue in Port Alberni.

Dittmer was initially charged with one count of careless use or storage of a firearm, but this was upgraded to a charge of manslaughter using a firearm.

Just last week, the British Columbia Prosecution Service agreed to increase the charge again to second-degree murder.

“Investigations such as these are complex, which is why often it takes time to secure all evidence to support charges being laid,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP. “Officers have put in hundreds of hours into this investigation in cooperation with our general duty and forensic identification sections, as well as the BC Coroner’s Service.”

The matter is now before the courts and RCMP say they will not be providing further updates.

PORT ALBERNI

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C.’s minimum wage to get 45-cent boost

Just Posted

World skating champions Elvis Stojko and Gladys Orozco packed northwest B.C. arenas in Terrace and Kitimat on March 10 and 12 as special guests for the ice skating club’s annual gala shows.
Stars of the skating world dazzle northwest B.C.

An accident March 11 took three lives on Hwy37 between Terrace and Kitimat. (Trevor Feduniak/Facebook)
Vehicle collision claims three lives between Terrace and Kitimat

Prince Rupert nurse Iryna Levkovytska, seen in a 2018 photo, stood all day on March 10, in a line of more than 1000 women and children at the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland trying to obtain passports and travel documents for her sister’s children. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert nurse stands in line for hours at packed Ukrainian Embassy

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8