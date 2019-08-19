Bryer Schmegelsky, left, and Kam McLeod, of Port Alberni, were found deceased on Aug. 7 in dense brush near Gillam, Man., where they had eluded police for nearly two weeks. SUBMITTED PHOTOS

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Two B.C. suspects of a Canada-wide manhunt reportedly recorded a cellphone video before they died in the dense brush near Gillam, Man.

According to Star Vancouver, a family member said Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni recorded the video and that police have shown a 30-second clip to the families of both men.

That clip was apparently a “goodbye”, and a last will and testament detailing the young men’s wishes for their remains.

The family member, who hadn’t seen the video clip, said police have the rest of the video.

The B.C. RCMP would not confirm whether there is a video, nor comment on the issue.

“We have committed to providing an update in a couple of weeks,” RCMP senior media relations officer Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said. “We have yet to determine how and when that update will be provided, however I am unable to provide any details in advance.”

READ: RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

McLeod and Schmegelsky had been on the run for two weeks after they were declared suspects in the deaths of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, a botany lecturer at UBC, and tourist couple Chynna Deese, 24, of North Carolina, and Lucas Fowler, 24, of Australia.

They had been charged with second degree murder in Dyck’s death. Police have not revealed the connection to the deaths of Deese and Fowler.

Police discovered McLeod’s and Schmegelsky’s bodies in the bush on Aug. 7. Police said there were two firearms found with the bodies and autopsies noted it appeared the men shot themselves.

The pair had been alive for “multiple” days after they had been declared suspects and spotted near Gillam, Man., where search efforts were concentrated.

A Port Alberni resident who spoke with the Alberni Valley News said he was on his way home to Port Alberni when he happened to stop in the store where McLeod and Schmegelsky purchased a hunting rifle before their trip.

“I watched as the clerk shared his expertise and advised on the best cartridges to use, matched a hunting rifle to their budgets and made the sale,” he said.

The information has since been shared with the RCMP, he added.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal Court approves settlement agreement for Indian Day Schools
Next story
Council briefs: Gurney marks one year as Lester Centre’s manager, marina revenues down

Just Posted

Council briefs: Gurney marks one year as Lester Centre’s manager, marina revenues down

Council supports Métis Awareness week but has concern over raising Infinity Flag

In-brief: Electric charging station available in Prince Rupert, Metlakatla senior housing taking applications

Weather dampens paving plans on McBride, The Northern View Cannery Road Race is coming down the road

Prince Rupert shuttle service set to get underway

New shuttle bus between Prince Rupert and Terrace

VIDEO: Kaien Anti-Poverty Society hoping to raise $20K in 50/50 community bingo nights

KAPS is looking to raise money for a new vehicle to support their growing food program

Heart of Our City: Kaps off to Colleen Hermanson

Colleen Hermanson began working in social services as early as 1968

Captain, all-star, MVP, and all about the team

Brittanne O’Connor’s drive to create Prince Rupert’s own women’s team has led to success and inspiration

WEB POLL: Who are you thinking of voting for in the upcoming federal elections?

Voting is a duty… even with our web polls!

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Telus to credit email customers affected by fifth day of outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Most Read