B.C. man who went missing while travelling found dead in Spain

Missing Victoria man Scott Graham has been found dead in Spain.

Graham, 67, was travelling in Spain in July when he went missing. He had plans to hop from city to city in Spain throughout the latter weeks of July, having just finished visiting friends in Amsterdam. While on a bus ride from Vigo to San Sebastian, Spain on July 10, Graham was left at a rest stop without his bags. Two days later he managed to send a WhatsApp message to his brother briefly explaining what had happened, but Graham’s family didn’t hear from him after that.

The circumstances of Graham’s death remain under investigation by Spanish authorities, the Victoria Police Department said in a statement, but are believed to be non-suspicious.

Graham was supposed to fly home on July 29 but was not seen after leaving the Canadian embassy in Madrid on July 15.

Graham’s family has been doing their best to chase down any information.

They know he visited a hospital in Madrid on the morning of July 15 and the Canadian embassy later that day. They also know, from having spoken to the embassy themselves, that Graham had made an appointment to return to the embassy the following Monday (July 18), but that he never showed up.

One of Graham’s three children, Kaiza Graham, told Black Press Media the embassy had said Graham couldn’t remember any family members’ phone numbers or his email or Facebook passwords so he wasn’t able to contact them. He also apparently told the embassy he had tried to get his kidney-transplant medication from the hospital, but that he hadn’t been able to.

Police did not specify when Graham was found but thanked the public for sharing information and supporting the family in the search.

