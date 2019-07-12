Lucas Bradwell is wanted for a bank robbery in Abbotsford on July 2.

B.C. man wanted for Lower Mainland bank robbery in early July

Lucas Bradwell, 28, has been charged with robbery in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to try to locate a man wanted for bank robbery.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the robbery took place on July 2 at around noon, when a man entered the HSBC on South South Fraser Way and provided a note demanding money to the bank teller.

Bird said no weapon was used during the robbery, and the man obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled to a waiting taxi.

Lucas Daryl Bradwell, 28, has been identified as the suspect, and has been charged with robbery.

Bird said he is known to frequent Lower Mainland municipalities; however, it is believed that he has recently been on Vancouver Island.

Bradwell is described as six feet tall and 185 pounds with short brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of “Bradwell” on his right forearm.

According to the provincial court database, Bradwell has prior convictions for theft, using an imitation firearm, break-and-enter and two counts of robbery in North Vancouver.

He also has convictions for robbery, fleeing from a peace officer and two counts of breaching his bail conditions in Merritt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

