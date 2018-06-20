B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky

A Vernon resident said a syringe fell out of the sky and landed at his feet

If it’s not poop falling from the sky, it’s used needles.

Vernon resident, Jeremy Poettcker posted to a local ‘rant and rave’ Facebook group that he was walking in the downtown when a syringe fell from above and landed at his feet.

Unlike the recent stories from the neighbouring City of Kelowna where feces is alleged to have fell from the sky and splashed onto cars with no explanation of where it came from, it appears there is a place to point the finger this time — a bird.

RELATED: Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

Poettcker said it took a minute to figure out where the needle came from, but after looking up it appears the culprit was a bird.

“I really hope I never hear about someone getting pricked from a falling needle,” he wrote online.

Residents of Vernon have recently expressed concern with the abundance of improperly discarded needles in the community.

A group called the Polson Avengers is working to clean up city parks and community spaces, after calling the certain areas disasters.

RELATED: ‘This place is a disaster;’ Polson Avengers cleanup expands

As for the more than 10 reports of feces falling from the sky, Transport Canada says it is not from a plane. The department had been investigating reports last month of frozen lavatory waste, called “blue ice,” possibly falling from planes in Kelowna and Abbotsford.

It said in a statement that staff have reviewed details provided by the public, assessed local radar data and followed up with aircraft operators and local airports to conclude that the substance did not come from passing planes.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization

Just Posted

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Pair kayaking from Glacier Bay to Vancouver Island to raise awareness about Ocean Pollution

Lucy Graham and Mathilde Gordon arrived in Prince Rupert on June 16

Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO

Stevenson has worked for the port for 21 years as vice president of trade development

Port of Prince Rupert announces Fairview Phase 2B expansion

DP World’s terminal expansion will increase capacity to 1.8 million TEUs a year

Testing, testing: Prince Rupert to try new emergency app

Trial run of alert system coming to a mobile phone near you on June 26

Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO

Stevenson has worked for the port for 21 years as vice president of trade development

B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky

A Vernon resident said a syringe fell out of the sky and landed at his feet

Liquor review finds issues with B.C. wholesale monopoly

Report calls for ‘conflict of interest’ in system to be fixed

B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says some stores open by Oct. 17

UPDATED: Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Police watchdog called to Kelowna after car destroyed in crash

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

Most Read