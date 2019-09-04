A North Okanagan man had a baseball thrown at his windshield on his commute home Tuesday evening. (Submitted Photo)

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

North Okanagan commuters are being cautioned after a baseball was thrown into a vehicle’s windshield on Highway 97A.

An Enderby man was driving home from work in Vernon Tuesday evening when glass suddenly shattered into his face, sending him to the hospital.

“Someone’s throwing baseballs from their vehicle at oncoming traffic,” Kenny Hamilton warned online. “My stepdad just had one come through his front windshield and it blasted glass everywhere. He didn’t see who it was but at least he’s OK.”

Hamilton’s dad was north of Armstrong, in Spallumcheen, just past Brown International Services, when the incident occurred, around 6:45 p.m.

“It didn’t come right through the window but it did make a small hole,” Hamilton said.

“He wears glasses as well, so that protected him a bit still managed get some in his eye.”

The man was able to drive himself to the hospital and he reported the incident to the police.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

READ MORE: Body recovered on shoreline 30 km south of Revelstoke

READ MORE: Armstrong Lions Vision Centre staying put: IHA

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seven times more opioid prescriptions in Canada and U.S. than Sweden: study

Just Posted

The Northern View’s fishing derby helping NCCS raise money for child development centre

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby will be held Sept. 7

Denis Garon remembers winding journey along Skeena Highway for 75th anniversary

Labour Day 1944, a ribbon was cut marking the opening of the highway from Prince Rupert to Terrace

Prince Rupert says ‘Oui, s’il vous plaît’ to French immersion

Immersion enrolment numbers up again in the district

Prince Rupert Port Authority appoints new chair of the board

Role had been filled by Bud Smith since 2012

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

PPC candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley has car stolen, crashed into house

Craven said that he does not believe he was targeted due to his candidacy

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Most Read