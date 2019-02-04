Langley homeless citizens are desperate for somewhere warm to spend both night and day. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. man gets arrested to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

A homeless person arrested in Metro Vancouver on the weekend told police he simply wanted to get out of the cold.

Langley RCMP officers have been busy getting homeless locals somewhere warm after temperatures plunged in the middle of the weekend, said spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

Officers have even driven people as far as shelters in neighbouring Surrey that are open during the day, unlike Langley shelters such as the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope, Largy said.

One arrested man told police he just wanted to get inside.

“He said he purposely committed a crime so he could go to jail to be warm,” Largy said.

RELATED: Strong winds leaving more than 6,000 Lower Mainland residents without power

The Langley Gateway of Hope has been at maximum capacity for the past few nights, said the shelter’s Julie Gilfillan.

“We don’t have a drop-in centre, unfortunately,” she said.

Although the shelter is allowing more people to stay in the waiting area than normal, there isn’t room to accommodate everyone on Langley’s streets all day long. That’s an estimated 200 people.

Some people are moving around to the places that are open, Gilfillan said. “They’re going to a library, to a coffee shop, to wherever to stay warm.”

Environment Canada has issued an Arctic outflow warning for the Fraser Valley.

Following light snow across much of Metro Vancouver on Sunday, temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for several days.

www.facebook.com

Previous story
Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia
Next story
‘Counselling to commit murder’ trial underway for Jamie Bacon

Just Posted

Edge of the knife hits Prince Rupert

The Haida language film has been featured at festivals across the country

Arctic outflow chills North Coast inland

Environment Canada warns of frostbite and strong winter winds

Prince Rupert resident temporarily banned from city hall for threats

Resident wants city to repair broken retaining wall, and to board up derelict neighbouring home

Two-vehicle crash near Prince Rupert Mcdonald’s

The crash occurred around noon

B.C. Ferries to alter schedule for All Native Tournament

The service announcement comes two weeks before the opening tip-off of the tournament

B.C. Rookie Rugby program travels to the northwest

VIDEO of Prince Rupert students learning the fundamentals of rugby

Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

B.C. man gets arrested to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Federal Competition Bureau calls for rethink of B.C. taxi regulations

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Most Read