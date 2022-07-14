Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a park Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. man facing charges for collision that killed 23-month-old child

Charges relate to a collision in Vancouver on July 6, 2021

Charges have been laid against a North Vancouver man in connection to a fatal vehicle collision that killed an 23-month-old child last summer.

In a news release, Vancouver Police said 30-year-old Seyed Moshfeghi Zadeh has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and one count dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm. The first charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years less a day in prison and the second carries a sentence of five years.

Neither of the charges have been proven in court.

The charges relate to a collision between a Ford Escape and a McLaren at the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets on July 6, 2021. Following the collision, the Ford Escape mounted the sidewalk, striking a man who was carrying his 23-month-old daughter. The child died and the father was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries.

