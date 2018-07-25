(Gilles Lambert/Unsplash.com photo)

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

A Qualicum Beach man is facing 70 charges related to what police call threatening, harassing and indecent phone and video calls made to women across B.C. over several months this year and last.

Charges have been approved against Joel Perry, 33, after he was arrested in May, Surrey RCMP said Wednesday.

The offences include:

  • 31 counts of harassing/indecent phone calls
  • 18 counts of criminal harassment
  • 13 counts of uttering threats
  • 8 counts of extortion

The calls occurred between November 2017 and April 2018 and mostly targeted women in the Lower Mainland. The suspect would call a woman, identify her by name and address, and claim he is watching her through cameras he installed in her home. He would demand she engage in sexually explicit conversation or her family members will be killed.

READ MORE: North Delta woman relays disturbing phone calls

“These incidents were very disturbing for the victims, many of whom were traumatized and felt unsafe in their own homes,” said Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Kirk Duncan on Wednesday.

Perry’s next court appearance is set for Thursday in Surrey.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll
Next story
Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

Just Posted

Fisheries critic MP Fin Donnelly calls for land-based fish farms

“I think that’s the way forward. Get these farms out of the ocean.”

New lung clinic to be named after Nelson Kinney

Fundraising for the Prince Rupert clinic is only $2,750 shy of its $20,000 goal

Prince Rupert woman died at Texada Island music festival

23-year-old woman believed to have drowned on July 21 at Shingle Beach

Jean-Jacques Ruest named CN Rail’s president and CEO

After serving in the interim position since March, Ruest took over the Canadian company on July 24

City says McBride Street water line repairs to be completed soon

Repairs should be completed and traffic patterns restored by early August

Intertidal Music Festival wrap up

Video and photos from the full-day festival held at the North Pacific Cannery in Port Edward, B.C.

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

They’re already in the Calgary airport and want to open 15 new locations over the next five years

Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study

Research involved scientists at Environment Canada as well as counterparts in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Most Read