A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

B.C. man charged after camp stove causes fire near Kamloops

Investigators found camp stove had fallen from a post onto grass

  • Jul. 20, 2021 9:50 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A camp stove was the cause of a small fire south of Kamloops along Highway 5A, according to Kamloops RCMP.

The fire started shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and Kamloops RCMP attended the fire, which was burning near Running Horse Ranch Road in Knutsford.

Kamloops RCMP media relations officer Crystal Evelyn said police arrived to find KFR soaking the area and knocking down the blaze.

After speaking to witnesses, Evelyn officers arrested a man nearby and charged him under the Wildfire Act, section 10 (3), which can come with a penalty of more than $1,000.

Further investigation revealed the source of the fire was a camp stove that had fallen off a post and into the grass.

Dry conditions in much of the Southern Interior have led to a fire danger rating of “high” or “extreme,” including around Kamloops.

Read more: Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: Wildfire prompts power interruption between Oliver and Osoyoos

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Teen girl, 15, dead after being struck by motorcycle in Kelowna
Next story
Jeff Bezos alongside youngest, oldest 2 people to ever reach edge of space

Just Posted

Renovations to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital’s main floor lobby, emergency room, and operating room are listed in a request for proposal posted July 16 on BC Bid by Northern Health. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
P.R. hospital plans reno’s to lobby, operating and emergency rooms

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

Foster homes are urgently needed in Prince Rupert as the local SPCA is over capacity due to effects from wildfires and animal victims needing assistance across the province. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Animal victims in wildfires affecting Prince Rupert SPCA

Cruise ships will be welcome in our waters as of Nov.1. ending the pandemic prohibition on the tourist vessels. The Ponant Line’s second-to-last call on Oct. 5, 2019 was unknown at the time to be one of the last cruise ships as Prince Rupert waved goodbye to berthings in 2020 due to COVID-19. (The Northern View file photo)
Cruise ship prohibition ended, announced Transport Minister