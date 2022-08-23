B.C. man arrested after assaulting young women, biting passengers on SkyTrain

A man has been arrested by the Metro Vancouver Transit Police after he allegedly assaulted four people onboard a SkyTrain earlier this month.

In a news release, Transit Police say the incident occurred on Aug. 17 around midnight when a group of three young women boarded the train at Main Street-Science World station and sat down directly across from a man who was not known to them.

The man began recording the women with his phone, which made them feel uncomfortable.

One of the women confronted the man about his behaviour and asked him to stop recording them.

In response, the man jumped up from his seat and punched her in the face. He then grabbed the hair of the second woman, placed her in a headlock and attempted to kick her multiple times. The third woman tried to free her friend and was allegedly bitten on the hand by the suspect.

A bystander who witnessed the altercation intervened and was also bitten on the arm by the suspect.

The intervention by the bystander allowed the woman to break free and get to safety while another passenger pressed the yellow emergency strip inside the SkyTrain car. Despite attempts to hold the suspect at Joyce Station, he broke free and fled.

Transit Police arrived on scene and arrested the suspect without incident shortly after. Police are recommending charges multiple counts of assault and assault causing bodily harm.

“Although Transit Police never recommend that anyone put themselves into harm’s way, we would like to thank the bystanders who helped this group of young women,” Const. Amanda Steed said. “Their actions help to send a very clear message that violence on transit will never be tolerated. We will continue to investigate this incident to the fullest and provide support to the victims and their families.”

Police say he is a 33-year-old man from New Westminster who is not known to police. The suspect was released from jail with conditions not to have contact with the victims and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26 2022.

Anyone who may have witnessed this assault, but has not yet spoken to officers, is asked to contact Transit Police by phone at 604.515.8300 or by text at 87.77.77.

