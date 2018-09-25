B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix. (B.C. government)

B.C. making progress on senior care staffing, Adrian Dix says

Minister aims to meet residential care provincial standard by 2021

More than 800 part-time care aides are moving to full-time by the end of this year, bringing B.C. senior homes closer to the standard of care set by the province a decade ago, Health Minister Adrian Dix says.

Dix and Premier John Horgan visited a facility in New Westminster Tuesday to highlight the progress made in one of B.C.’s most intractable health care problems, hiring and retaining enough staff to provide 3.36 hours per day of direct care for frail elderly people in residential care.

Funded with an additional $240 million over three years in the February budget, the target is to add 1,500 full time-equivalent positions, including 900 care aides, 165 registered nurses, 300 licensed practical nurses, and 150 other staf including physiotherapists, social workers, rehabilitation assistants and activity aides.

RELATED: Still too many B.C. seniors in residential care, on drugs

RELATED: Home care boosted with more respite, senior day programs

A total of 183 facilities in B.C. received a portion of the $48.4 million allocated in the current fiscal year to increase residential care:

• Fraser Health received $24 million for 67 facilities

• Vancouver Coastal received $11 million for 31 facilities

• Island Health received $6.4 million for 35 facilities

• Interior Health received $5.4 million for 32 facilities

• Northern Health received $1.6 million for 18 facilities

Horgan and Dix credited B.C. Seniors’ Advocate Isobel Mackenzie’s research in highlighting the need for more care hours. In her most recent report last week, Mackenzie surveyed home-based and residential care and identified a high number of residential care patients reporting daily pain compared to the national average.

Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows B.C. seniors who have the physical and mental ability to manage at home or assisted living are in residential care, partly due to insufficient home support, Mackenzie concluded.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. realtor receives racist letter touching on ‘empty homes’
Next story
60+ surrendered cats in Okanagan get people working together

Just Posted

Rampage kicking off the season

Sports lineup for this week

Cullen to fisheries minister: do your job

MP calls for new minister to visit northwest, see salmon crisis in person

Minor basketball cancels Grade 9/10 division for 2018-2019 season

PRMBA president said the association still needs volunteers for active divisions

Vopak expects 240 liquid gas-by-rail cars per day

North Coast residents can learn more about the Ridley Island-based project at the open houses

Bantam Seawolves looking to improve after exhibition loss

The Seawolves fell to the Terrace Kermodes 6-3 in pre-season action on Sept. 22

Cops for Cancer complete 850 km ride in Prince Rupert

Bike fundraiser collected $195,400 for cancer research in 2018

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson wants one-on-one, no Green

Saganash drops F-bomb in Commons over federal approach to Trans Mountain

NDP’s reconciliation critic accused federal government of ‘wilfully’ violating constitutional duties

VIDEO: B.C. dairy farmer says Trump doesn’t understand the industry

‘They need supply management just as bad as we need to keep it’: sixth generation farmer Devan Toop

VIDEO: Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

Transit Police are investigating the incident, shared online by fellow passengers on Vancouver bus

Sister of plane crash victim that went missing in B.C. starting support network

Tammy Neron wants to help families who are searching for missing people

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

Most Read