B.C. maintained budget surplus for 2017-18, despite increased spending

The B.C. government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget

British Columbia maintained its budget surplus in the last fiscal year even though it boosted spending on government programs by almost $3 billion and covered significant expenses from disastrous wildfires in 2017.

Finance Minister Carole James said the government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget despite historic losses at the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.

James said regardless of what it will cost to fight fires, there is money in the budget.

RELATED: Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

The audited financial statements were released today, and showed an operating surplus of $301 million for 2017-18, which is $55 million higher than the surplus forecast in the budget update last fall.

Revenue was $571 million higher than the previous year, mostly due to increased federal transfers resulting from revised population estimates and higher taxation revenue.

RELATED: No break from health tax for municipalities

James said overall, the province is seeing long-term economic growth.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole sucks up trees

Just Posted

Despite wildfires, cycling to conquer cancer a success

Prince Rupert team raised $33,007 for cancer research

Teen’s Make A Wish to fish explores North Coast life

Ryan White wanted to go fishing with his uncle in Prince Rupert

Coed soccer league wraps up second season

Light blue team defeated team orange in the Prince Rupert league’s year-end tournament

Seamen wrap up their season in Chilliwack

Team competed in the 2018 Chilliwack Sasquatch Tournament on Aug. 18

VIDEO: Downtown pop up market in Prince Rupert

Third Avenue fair was part of the Redesign Rupert Phase 2 launch

Chef explores Indigenous cultures in cooking show

Shane Chartrand’s Red Chef Revival filmed its fifth episode in Prince Rupert and Gingolx

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

B.C. lacrosse legends celebrate Canadian titles, life after crash

Vernon Senior B lacrosse team survived a 1976 plane crash after victory in Winnipeg

B.C. maintained budget surplus for 2017-18, despite increased spending

The B.C. government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget

Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole sucks up trees

Scientists and officials aren’t sure what is causing the sinkhole to grow or how fast it might expand

Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2

Canada Post blames pay equity cost estimate

One hunter dead, two injured after Nunavut polar bear attack

This is the Nunavut’s second fatal polar bear attack this summer

B.C. targets men in post-secondary campaign against sexual violence

Province says one in five women university attending are subject to sexual misconduct

Mom wants smoking ban in all B.C. multi-unit dwellings

Online petition presses provincial government to toughen restrictions

Most Read