Lightning strikes in B.C. between August 10 and 13, 2022 (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

Lightning strikes in B.C. between August 10 and 13, 2022 (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

B.C. light show ignited 140 new wildfires

Lightning touched ground over 17,000 times

  • Aug. 14, 2022 10:00 a.m.
  • News

It was a stormy weekend across B.C.

BC Wildfire Service posted to Facebook to say the province was struck by lightning 17,830 times between Aug. 10 and 13.

August is said to be the most active lightning month in B.C. next to July.

According to BC Wildfire, the more than 17,000 lightning strikes ignited 140 fires.

Crews were prepared for the weather and the service says more than half of those new wildfires are now classified as out, being held, or under control.

READ MORE: Thunderstruck: Recent lightning storms in the Okanagan ‘significant’ and ‘notable’

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresStorm

Previous story
Man dies following altercation outside Kelowna nightclub

Just Posted

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce had a new board of directors sworn in by Herb Pond, on August 10. Board of directors are Rosa Watson, Hannah Madill, Daphne Thompson, Matthew Kloeppers, and on-screen are Glenn Arthur and Eric Campbell. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Fresh foot forward for Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce

Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl (Chief Earl Stephens) stands next to a replica of the Ni'isjoohl memorial pole in Laxgalts’ap (Greenville), in the Nass Valley. (Photo courtesy Nisga'a Nation)
Nisga’a delegation headed to Scotland to discuss repatriation of stolen memorial pole

The Lester Center of the Arts hosted Charles Hays Secondary School orchestra practice on Nov. 25, 2021, for the annual high school musical. The performing arts centre announced its 2022-2023 theatre program lineup on Aug. 10. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Welcome back to the Prince Rupert Lester Centre with a new season line-up

A sockeye salmon spawns in a B.C. river. A DFO spokesperson stated that the regulations limiting commercial sockeye harvest are in place to protect wild Skeena stocks. (Photo: Ivan Hardwick)
DFO uses cautious management despite above-average sockeye return on Skeena