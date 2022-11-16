B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon speaks at the legislature in Victoria, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon speaks at the legislature in Victoria, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberal Party officially changing name to BC United

80 per cent of membership voted in favour

When British Columbians head out to vote in the next provincial election, they’ll no longer see the B.C. Liberal Party listed on the ballot.

Instead, they’ll see an option for ‘BC United.’ Party leader Kevin Falcon announced the official name change on Wednesday (Nov. 16), after 80 per cent of the party’s membership voted in favour over three days of online voting.

The party, which is the official opposition in B.C., first announced its intent to rename itself in June during a party convention. Then, 75 per cent of delegates voted in favour of a change.

Party members then suggested 2,000 options over three months, and at the end of September the party announced ‘BC United’ as its front runner.

Speaking Wednesday, Falcon said the change marks the party’s intention to bring together British Columbians “who are united by common principles and values.”

“I want this party to be a big tent party,” he said.

While the name is decided on, the timing of the full implementation is yet to be determined. Falcon said he wants to make sure it is at a favourable time in relation to the next provincial election.

That’s set to run in fall 2024, but Falcon said he wouldn’t be surprised if incoming premier David Eby calls one sooner.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsBC politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack

Just Posted

Pembina Prince Rupert Terminal shipped its first vessel full of liquified petroleum gas on April 9, 2021 just less than three years after breaking ground on the repurposed pulp mill on Watson Island. (Photo: Supplied by Pembina)
Prince Rupert wins national brownfield award with Watson Islandreinvention

When breaking news happens, you can count on us. (Black Press Media files)
New subscription program at The Northern View offers readers exclusive benefits

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
Global Ports Holding to take over cruise terminal operations in Prince Rupert

Justus Sankey and Alice Clifton with eight-week-old baby Willow on Nov 9, born on a coast guard search and rescue vessel on waters outside of Prince Rupert aug. 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Baby on Board: Coast Guard helps with delivery while at sea near Prince Rupert