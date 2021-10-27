B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Val Litwin visits the northwest

BC Liberal Party leadership candidate Val Litwin visited northwest B.C. between this week. (Litwin campaign video)

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Val Litwin was in the northwest this week to meet with residents and talk about issues that matter to the region.

“Amazing meetings with local municipal councillors, B.C. Liberal members, entrepreneurs, and community leaders,” Litwin said in a Facebook post.

Litwin visited Wheelhouse Brewing in Prince Rupert before heading to Kitimat where he had lunch at The Chalet Motel and Restaurant. Then he met with party members and councillors at the Terrace Best Western.

In a video posted to social media from Kitimat, Litwin described the LNG Canada project as “an exciting symbol for the growth and prosperity opportunity for the north here in British Columbia,” adding that the entire province will benefit.

He also thanked Skeena MLA and fellow candidate Ellis Ross for his hospitality.

Litwin, 44, has experience as an entrepreneur and former CEO of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce. He was the fifth B.C. Liberal leadership candidate to announce, after Ellis Ross, Vancouver-Langara MLA Micheal Lee, Vancouver business consultant Gavin Dew and former finance and transportation minister Kevin Falcon. Renee Merrifield, Kelowna-Mission MLA joined the race on Aug. 2.

A party vote to determine who succeeds Andrew Wilkinson as the next B.C. Liberal leader is set for Feb. 5, 2022, using the same ranked ballot formula of 100 points for each of the province’s 87 constituencies as the 2017 vote. That means that each constituency is worth the same, even if there are thousands of members in one riding, but only hundreds in another.

The party executive has set Dec. 29 as the cutoff date to join or renew a membership and vote in the leadership contest.

— With files from Tom Fletcher

