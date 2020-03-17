B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

B.C. has launched a self-assessment test online for those who think they may have COVID-19. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

B.C. has launched an online self-assessment test that anyone can take if they are concerned they might have COVID-19.

The provincial test, includes questions about severity of symptoms and recent travel history, as well as instructions on what to do if someone does in fact need to be tested or see a doctor.

“You can complete this assessment for yourself, or on behalf of someone else, if they are unable to,” the website reads.

The new website comes as the province also unveiles a new phone service to provide non-medical information about COVID-19, at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319) or by text message at 1-888-268-4319.

Anyone who thinks they may have the novel coronavirus should also contact HealthLink BC, by dialling 811.

Reminder for BC: Non-medical info:

☎️ 1-888-COVID19 Self-Assessment Tool:

