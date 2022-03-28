B.C. kids in grades 4-5 learn new skills in cycling safety

A provincial government program that teaches kids cycling safety skills is back for a fourth season.

Everyone Rides Grades 4-5 will teach more than 6,000 students in Kelowna, the Capital Region, West Kootenays, and South Coast new skills over the next few weeks.

“Choosing to use active transportation begins with access to safe infrastructure and more opportunities to develop skills that will build healthy habits,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Cycling is an important life skill and our government is proud to support the efforts of schools across the province to help students enjoy the many benefits of safe, active travel.”

Students at 60 elementary schools will participate in sessions to build cycling skills and confidence. They include helmet safety, as well as practical hands-on activities such as stopping, hand signals, and road sign awareness. Bikes and helmets are provided and adaptive options are available for children with disabilities.

“Programs like Everyone Rides Grades 4-5 break down barriers and gets kids on the right path,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “Developing cycling skills builds confidence and encourages students to make active transportation part of their daily travels to and from school.”

Everyone Rides Grades 4-5 is developed and delivered by HUB Cycling, a not-for-profit organization with more than 20 years of experience helping to remove barriers to cycling and promoting the health, environmental and economic benefits of cycling.

“HUB Cycling is excited to provide even more British Columbia elementary students with the skills, confidence, and opportunity to learn to ride their bikes to and from school,” said Cailey Armstrong, program manager. “We’re proud to help raise a generation of sustainable transportation users, safe road users, and kids who love being on bikes.”

The first two years of the program reached more than 12,000 students through a combination of online, in-class, and on-bike learning. The B.C. government has invested $900,000 in the Everyone Rides Grade 4-5 program since 2020.

