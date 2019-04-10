An electric car charges in B.C. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

All light-duty cars and trucks sold in British Columbia would have to be zero-emission by 2040 under legislation tabled Wednesday.

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says the Zero Emission Vehicles Act aims to fight climate change by phasing out gas powered vehicles.

She says the legislation would set target dates of 10 per cent zero-emission sales by 2025, 30 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2040.

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease.

READ MORE: B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Mungall says zero emission vehicles are part of the government’s $902 million CleanBC program to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 based on 2007 pollution levels.

She says the CleanBC plan includes incentives for zero-emission vehicle purchases up to $5,000 on a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and up to $6,000 for a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle.

“British Columbians are eager to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles,” said Mungall in the legislature. “We have the highest per capita adoption of zero emission vehicles in Canada, with over 17,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road, averaging four per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales in 2018.”

The Canadian Press

