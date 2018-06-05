(Canadian Press)

B.C. homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

The senior lived inside the 24-hour restaurant location in Vancouver

The death of an ill senior who lived inside a 24-hour Tim Hortons is drawing new attention to Vancouver’s housing crisis and raising questions about health supports for homeless people.

Friends say the man in his 70s — who they knew only as Ted — was a nice guy who slept, ate and spent practically all his time inside the coffee shop on West Broadway.

John Bingham sleeps outside the Tim Hortons and says Ted had cancer and appeared to be hallucinating about 12 hours before paramedics arrived on May 31.

Homeless advocate Judy Graves says she also knew Ted and he was a retired worker on a government pension who couldn’t afford housing and fell between the cracks of the health-care system.

Tim Hortons says its staff became concerned about the man’s health on May 31 and called 911, adding he was a regular and will be missed.

British Columbia Emergency Health Services says paramedics responded to a cardiac arrest and transported a man in critical condition to the hospital.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams
Next story
Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

Just Posted

Fibre technology now available to 150 homes in Prince Rupert

CityWest completes Phase 1 of its $10-million fibre-to-the-home project

Prince Rupert pool extends summer closure for extensive repairs

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre will be closed from July 1 until October

Two break-and-enters in two days, multiple drunk drivers on Highway 16

Two-car collision in Prince Rupert on May 30 was the result of impaired driving

BC Liberal leaders meet with Nisga’a Lisims Government

The luncheon in Terrace was used in an effort to bridge existing communication gaps

Charles Hays athletes Schaeffer, Knockwood compete at B.C. track and field championships in Langley

Both Charles Hays Secondary School athletes recorded personal bests in their events in Langley

Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

Thirty teams competed in the 142km running race from Prince Rupert to Terrace on June 2

SLIDESHOW: High school track and field highlights

The 2018 B.C. High School Track and Field Championships took place May 31 to June 2 in Langley

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles coming to Calgary Stampede

This year’s Stampede runs 10 days from July 6 to 15

B.C. guidelines focus on mother and baby fighting opioid addiction

Recommendations include keeping an addicted mother with her newborn immediately after birth

B.C. homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

The senior lived inside the 24-hour restaurant location in Vancouver

Milk and chicken Donald Trump’s latest Canadian trade targets

Trade battle may have some benefits for B.C. in short term

VIDEO: Sexually transmitted infections up, HIV down in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control points to less frequent condom use

Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Matthew Foerster convicted of the 2011 murder of Taylor Van Diest, family hopes for peace to come

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Most Read