(Black Press Media files)

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

B.C.’s education minister is hopeful that most parents won’t have to do anything different about their children’s vaccines this school year.

Rob Fleming told reporters Wednesday that school support staff and public health officials will be speaking with parents whose children are not up-to-date on their vaccines or don’t have complete vaccination records. Teachers will not be required to help out, he noted.

“Most parents won’t receive any notification because their records are complete,” Fleming said.

“Parents whose records are either incomplete or require additional documentations will be notified.”

Those parents will have a “variety of methods” to get their records caught up, he noted.

Fleming said the province will continue to provide vaccine clinics in schools and communities across B.C.

“Close to 30,000 students last year year – during our catchup campaign – received vaccinations,” he said.

“Records have been modernized and updated as well.

READ MORE: B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

READ MORE: B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

READ MORE: B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says
Next story
Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

Just Posted

Elevated levels of lead found in homes after City of Prince Rupert tests first flushing

City issuing flushing reminder for residences and businesses that may contain lead in plumbing

Raven Tales program looking to teach skills and deliver a message

Change Makers’ Education Society will develop acting and technical abilities, culminating in a play

Terrace Search and Rescue looking for missing kayaker in Nass River

RCMP Air Services has been dispatched to help

SAR crews need more volunteers in search for missing mushroom picker

Search in Kispiox Valley enters second day

Close call for Leighton in Metlakatla elections, three incumbent councillors leaving

The Chief and Council elections were held on Aug. 28.

Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Second degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old male

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Most Read