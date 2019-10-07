B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver announces he is stepping down as leader next year, B.C. legislature, Oct. 7, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Green Party will have a new leader by next fall

Andrew Weaver will finish his term as Oak Bay MLA

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver says he will carry on until a new leader is selected next summer, but he will retire from politics after the provincial election in 2021.

Weaver, the first Green elected in North America, is in his second term as MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head. He announced Monday as the B.C. legislature resumed sitting that he has asked the B.C. Green Party executive to start the process of selecting a new leader next summer.

more to come…

Previous story
As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

Just Posted

Weasely weekend workshop comes to Prince Rupert

Artist guild Easel Weasels welcome a special artist for their bi-annual brush up

Rampage give Stampeders the boot at Civic Centre

Jeremy Boot scores a pair of goals for Prince Rupert to help his team roll over Williams Lake

MVP of the Week: Engineering a successful career on and off the field

Jon Phelan may be retired from national play, but is still plenty involved with the sport he loves

Rampage jump to 2-0 with win over Quesnel Kangaroos

Special teams, goaltending and Kory Movold’s four point night grabbed another win for Prince Rupert

RCMP looking for Terrace man wanted on warrant

Police asking for public’s help

Rupert Rampage kicks off National Newspaper Week with a special contest for you

Rampage tickets can be yours!

Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

For National Newspaper Week we want to help our reader spot fake news. #NewspapersMatter

B.C. Green Party will have a new leader by next fall

Andrew Weaver will finish his term as Oak Bay MLA

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

All federal leaders gather in capital for potentially pivotal English debate

How leaders come off when facing opponents directly can buoy or sink a campaign

President’s Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the produc

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

B.C. education minister defends NDP actions as teachers remain without contract

Rob Fleming made the comment in Sidney after opening a play ground

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Most Read