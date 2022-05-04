British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a news conference ahead of the budget at the legislature in Victoria, on Feb. 21, 2022. Robinson says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a news conference ahead of the budget at the legislature in Victoria, on Feb. 21, 2022. Robinson says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. finance minister says ‘over my dead body,’ will abortion access change

Robinson: ‘We believe abortion is medical care, good medical care’

British Columbia’s finance minister says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States.

Selina Robinson reacted strongly to questions about the status of abortion in B.C. and Canada following reports the U.S. Supreme Court may strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.

In an interview with reporters at the legislature Tuesday, Robinson said “any change to access to abortion will be over my dead body.”

Robinson says access to abortion is about health care and B.C. is committed to making sure that continues.

The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision protects the right to perform abortions across the United States.

A draft opinion published Monday reveals a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court’s nine justices were in favour of striking down the decision.

“Absolutely nothing is changing here in B.C. on abortions,” says Robinson. “We believe abortion is medical care, good medical care.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Report: US Supreme Court draft suggests landmark abortion ruling could be overturned

abortion

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’

Just Posted

A production of the Vagina Monologues was a sold-out show at the Tom Rooney Playhouse on April 29. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)
Vagina Monologues sold out in Prince Rupert

A graph showing some results of a recent survey about changing the name of the Village of Queen Charlotte. (Image supplied)
Village of Queen Charlotte name survey results are in

A bulldozed Belmont Hotel still smoulders on May 2 more than 15 hours after an initial Prince Rupert Fire Rescue call out to the adjacent building Roses Oriental Food and Gifts. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Aftermath of Belmont Hotel fire in Prince Rupert

A fire engulfed a downtown business building on May 1 with Prince Rupert Fire Rescue crews attending assisted by RCMP and BC Ambulance services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Belmont Hotel burns in downtown building fire