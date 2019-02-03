B.C. Ferries to alter schedule for All Native Tournament

The service announcement comes two weeks before the opening tip-off of the tournament

BC Ferries is ramping up its service on its northern routes for the next three weeks.

The services for the Mid Coast Connector, Inside Passage and Haida Gwaii routes have all been revised for the time being.

The service uptick comes in preparation for the highly anticipated All Native Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is entering its 60th year and looks to be a big draw for Indigenous communities across British Columbia, especially those on the North Coast.

RELATED: Inside Passage makes one-time voyage

Many teams and their loyal fans use the ferry system to travel to and from Prince Rupert causing many ferries to be packed to capacity.

BC Ferries released a statement asking customers to book reservations ahead of time.

To check out the modified schedule head over to www.bcferries.com.

According to BC Ferries, the schedule will return to normal on Thursday, February 21.

READ MORE: Ask tourism businesses about BC Ferry schedule, report states

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.


Send Nick email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships

Just Posted

Pembina approves next phase in its pipeline expansion

Ultimate vision to transport natural gas liquids across the Peace Region and northern B.C.

Skeena Bioenergy pellet plant enters long-term agreement with Pacific BioEnergy

The international supplier will purchase product to export onto Japanese markets

One stitch at a time

Whether it’s creating a quilt or a cabin, Sarah Ridgway loves to create

Two North Coast non-profits among gaming grant recipients

Oona River Resources Association to receive a grant of $18,500 for salmon habitat improvements

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

This Week Show – Episode 120

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships

Yannick LaSalle won the best dish at the Grand Finale held in Kelowna

Roussel, Virtanen lead Canucks to 5-1 win over Avalanche

Vancouver moves into final wild-card playoff spot

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Most Read