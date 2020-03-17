B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

B.C. Ferries travellers won’t be able to get a hot meal aboard the vessels for the time being.

The ferry corporation sent out a notice Tuesday night advising that it is reducing food and retail services ‘to minimal levels’ on board ships and at terminals, starting Wednesday, March 18.

The only ferries that will continue to provide hot food will be “northern services with lengthy sailing durations,” noted the statement from B.C. Ferries.

The ferry corporation said the measures are “in support of continued social distancing” as COVID-19 precautions are being strengthened. A public health emergency was declared in the province Tuesday afternoon.

Ferries will continue to make ‘grab-and-go’ food items available for purchase, and beverages including hot drinks will remain available. Customers are asked to use the disposable beverage containers and single-use disposable cutlery provided.

B.C. Ferries added that “customers should expect minimal food service at our terminals, as vendors assess their operations.”

The onboard gift shops, SeaWest Lounges, children’s play areas and arcades will be closed, as well as cafeterias on select vessels. B.C. Ferries had previously closed its buffet service on certain vessels.

