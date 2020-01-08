B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ardalan Evnoddin-Hamidi and his family (left) and Delaram Dadashnejad (right) have been confirmed by friends and family as four of the victims in a plane crash in Iran in the early morning of Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Black Press Media) Rescue workers search the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

A family of three and a university student have been confirmed as four victims from B.C. killed in a plane crash in Iran on Wednesday.

The Civic Association of Iranian Canadians in Vancouver has confirmed that Ardalan Evnoddin-Hamidi, his wife Niloofar Razzaghi and teenage son, Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi, were among the 176 fatalities. No one on the plane survived.

“He was one of the best and most worthy people, citizens and friends that I’ve known for years,” the association’s president Kei Esmaeilpour said in a statement. “They were a respected, active, respected and proud family for the Iranian society.”

Ebnoddin-Hamidi was a building engineer in Metro Vancouver. Razzaghi was working to become a school teacher.

A list of victims from the airline named Delaram Dadashnejad, a 26-year-old Langara College student, as one of the dead.

Dozens of Canadians — some believed to be university students — were among the 176 people killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, Iranian and Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the plane was carrying 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons. Direct flights between Iran and Canada have not flown since 2012, and there are few diplomatic relations between the two countries.

It’s one of the worst losses of life for Canadians in an aviation disaster. In 1985 a bomb exploded and killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight. Air India Flight 182 from Montreal to New Delhi exploded over the Atlantic Ocean near Great Britain on June 23, 1985. Most of the victims were Canadian.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame, but later walked that back, saying nothing had been ruled out.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday he had been in touch with the government of Ukraine.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

