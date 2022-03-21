Two COVID-19 rapid tests that were given to a motorist are displayed at a Fraser Health drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two COVID-19 rapid tests that were given to a motorist are displayed at a Fraser Health drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. expands eligibility for rapid COVID-19 tests to people over 30

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days

People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia.

The province expanded eligibility Monday for the rapid antigen tests, which are intended for future use in case of illness and should not be picked up by anyone with symptoms of an active infection.

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days by showing their personal health number.

If others are picking up a kit on another person’s behalf, they should present the person’s name, personal health number and date of birth.

As of Monday, there were 271 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 49 in intensive care.

Eight more deaths have been reported over three days for a death toll in B.C. of 2,974.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights
Next story
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Just Posted

Members of the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association show off their medals at the Over the Rainbow Gymnastics Invitational, in Prince Rupert on March 19. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Inaugural tournament held in new Prince Rupert gymnastic facilities

Heavy rain is forecast for Monday night (March 21) and ease up on March 22. (Black Press Media file photo) Heavy rain is forecast for Monday night (March 21) and ease up on March 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rainfall warning issued for Prince Rupert and North Coast

Proposed tax increases, including a 3.6 per cent mill rate increase are part of the 2022 Prince Rupert budget. Public feedback is requested. (image supplied)
Prince Rupert budget proposes tax increase, mill rate up by 3.6%

Photo of the Kitimat RCMP detachment. (Christian Apostolovski/Black Press Media)
RCMP seeking witnesses collision that left 3 dead near Kitimat