Photo supplied Elections BC A map showing B.C.’s 87 provincial electoral districts as of 2022. Up to six new electoral districts could be added in time for the next provincial election in 2024, and public input on possible changes is now being sought.

B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission seeks input from northerners

B.C. residents can propose changes to electoral districts through a new online mapping application

The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission begins final meetings of its preliminary consultation phase next week. Up to six new electoral districts could be added in time for the next provincial election in 2024.

Between April 26 and May 12, the Commission will visit 15 communities in the north, interior, and some coastal regions. Those are Masset, Prince Rupert, Terrace, Smithers, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Prince George, Vanderhoof, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson, Dease Lake, Powell River, Sechelt, West Vancouver and Squamish. There will also be virtual public meetings for those areas on May 3 and May 13.

Commission Chair Nitya Iyer said they have received more than 600 submissions already.

Residents can propose changes to electoral districts through a new online mapping application that allows users to propose changes to electoral districts by moving electoral district boundaries. The size of the electoral district and its population update in real time.

“We hope that British Columbians try our new mapping tool and find it a useful way to provide input to the Commission,” Iyer said. “Hearing from people about local boundary issues is invaluable to our work.”

Visit the Commission website to try the new mapping application, view the schedule of public meetings, or make a submission. The deadline to give your input for the preliminary report is May 31, 2022.

